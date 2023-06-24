Tipp schools honoured by Science Foundation Ireland

15 primary schools in Tipperary receive 2023 Curious Minds Award.
They celebrate primary schools across Ireland that have adopted innovative approaches to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths) learning and engagement.
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris congratulated all involved for their hard work and enthusiasm.
The Science Foundation Ireland programme, run in conjunction with the European Space Education Resource Office, aims to increase interest in STEM among primary school students, parents and teachers nationwide in a fun and interactive way.
This year, two Tipperary schools received the Platinum Award, 11 received the Gold Award and two received the Silver Award.
St Francis National School – Silver Award
Scoil Teampall Toinne – Silver Award
Gaelscoil Aonach Urmhumhan – Gold Award
St. John the Baptist Girls School – Gold Award
Rearcross National School – Gold Award
Gaelscoil Chluain Meala – Gold Award
St. Michael’s Girls’ National School – Gold Award
Burncourt National School – Gold Award
Lackamore National School – Gold Award
St Marys Central National School – Gold Award
St Marys Primary School – Gold Award
Nenagh Community National School – Gold Award
Knockavilla National School – Gold Award
St Peter & Pauls National School – Platinum Award
Bunscoil Béal an Átha – Platinum School