Tipp schools honoured by Science Foundation Ireland

15 primary schools in Tipperary receive 2023 Curious Minds Award.

They celebrate primary schools across Ireland that have adopted innovative approaches to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths) learning and engagement.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris congratulated all involved for their hard work and enthusiasm.

The Science Foundation Ireland programme, run in conjunction with the European Space Education Resource Office, aims to increase interest in STEM among primary school students, parents and teachers nationwide in a fun and interactive way.

This year, two Tipperary schools received the Platinum Award, 11 received the Gold Award and two received the Silver Award.

St Francis National School – Silver Award

Scoil Teampall Toinne – Silver Award

Gaelscoil Aonach Urmhumhan – Gold Award

St. John the Baptist Girls School – Gold Award

Rearcross National School – Gold Award

Gaelscoil Chluain Meala – Gold Award

St. Michael’s Girls’ National School – Gold Award

Burncourt National School – Gold Award

Lackamore National School – Gold Award

St Marys Central National School – Gold Award

St Marys Primary School – Gold Award

Nenagh Community National School – Gold Award

Knockavilla National School – Gold Award

St Peter & Pauls National School – Platinum Award

Bunscoil Béal an Átha – Platinum School