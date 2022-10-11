Tipp school principal highlights potential dangers of e-cigarettes

A Tipperary school principal feels the time may have come for proper regulation of e-cigarettes.

The comments from Peter Creedon of Coláiste Dún Iascaigh in Cahir come in the wake of incidents last week when two pupils suffered an adverse reaction to vapes.

Both required medical treatment with one of the students said to have been quite ill – both thankfully have made a full recovery.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Peter Creedon said the e-cigarettes were legally purchased.

“One of the key effects that people can have is poisoning so in our two incidents the inhaler used was an adjustable one.

“In this case the students I’d say unknown to themselves inhaled too high a level and they ended up getting anti-freeze poisoning from a product that was in the legally sold vape over the counter. The substance was not an illegal substance. Some people – adults or students – can have a reaction to it.”

Peter Creedon is hoping lessons can be learned from last week’s incidents.

“They’re good kids and have been doing really well in school. It’s just they made a mistake and touch wood we can all learn from it.

“If what happened to one of my students can happen from a vaping device the consequences of taking the wrong quantity or taking a vape with different types of mixes or whatever – it could be quite serious and we don’t want that for any of our young people.”