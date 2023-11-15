Tipp school leaders to attend IPPN conference in Kerry

The Irish Primary Principals Network will hold their Annual Conference this week in Killarney.

The Conference starts today with 170 delegates from Tipperary attending.

Louise Tobin, Principal of St. Joseph’s Primary in Tipp Town is the President of the IPPN, the national organisation which represents over 6,400 school leaders both Principals and Deputies.

The theme of this year’s conference is Leading With Purpose and looks at the every changing role of school leaders seeking a return to the basics of leading teaching and learning.

Over 1,200 delegates will attend the conference with Louise Tobin set to address them on Friday..

Another Tipp connection this year is that the choir from St. Josephs in Tipp Town will open the Conference under the direction of Rosegreen’s Helen Colbert.

The choir are four times winners of the Lyric FM Choirs for Christmas and have sung with the RTE Concert Orchestra on several occasions.