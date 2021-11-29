Tipp principal welcomes roll out of antigen testing in schools

Antigen tests will be provided to parents of primary school children from today.

Parents will be offered free tests if a child, who’s in a pod with their son or daughter, has tested positive.

Children within the pod who have no symptoms and test negative can continue to go to school.

Principal of St Joseph’s Primary School in Tipp Town and Deputy President of the Irish Primary Principals Network, Louise Tobin, says it’ll help reduce worry among parents.

“It is hopefully going to be a help to reduce anxiety.

“Parents were anxious over the past few weeks when they on the grapevine heard that there was a positive case in the class so at least now we’ll be taking a proactive step to reduce the anxiety.”