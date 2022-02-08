Thurles Mary I students and staff combine to tackle period poverty

In an effort to tackle period poverty, staff and students of Mary Immaculate College in Thurles and Limerick will have access to free sanitary products.

This is a joint initiative between the college and student’s union.

It follows on from the success of the Period Poverty Awareness Week last semester.

The sanitary products will be available for free in the female and gender neutral toilets at both the Thurles and Limerick campuses of Mary I.

President of MISU, Róisín Burke, told Tipp FM that the depth of this problem is often underestimated.

“Period poverty is something that affects one in three students in general in third level education, it’s a huge, huge issue, but the level of period poverty in Ireland is actually quite grim and it’s quite scary.

“I think it’s because it’s an issue that’s seen as ‘other’ and it’s an issue that people don’t want to talk about.

“It’s something that needs to be talked about and needs to be helped and supported, so we’re absolutely over the moon that Mary I has worked with Mary I Students Union to help provide period products on the Thurles and Limerick campuses.”

Róisín added that this is something that needs national funding and they should be free everywhere, to be as accessible as toilet paper in all bathrooms.