Significant funding for Tipperary Education and Training Board

Tipperary ETB has received €435,000 from the Department of Further and Higher Education.

This devolved capital grant will give the education board the discretion to make decisions around small-scale FET investment priorities at a local level.

Colin Cummins is the Director of Further Education and Training with Tipperary ETB and he says that this is very welcome as they continue to both expand and upgrade the services and programmes they offer.

He told Tipp FM that this will improve the learning environment at the their locations North and South.

“We operate right across the country so we have over 17 locations, that we operate ourselves across the county so in every town and village really you are quite close to a location, so this funding allows us to maintain those buildings and upgrade them. For example in Templemore College for Further Education we have invested in insulation and upgrade of the environmental side there to increase the efficiency of the building to make it a better location for education and training and also securing the future of the building.”

All ETB locations in Tipperary will see improvements following this funding allocation.

Colin Cummins went on to say they have seen an increased demand for apprenticeships and this will allow them to update their equipment.

“In Clonmel, in Cashel, Cahir, Borrisokane we have invested in upgrading facilities there to make them higher quality by improving the actual location and improving the equipment we use through our education and training programmes be that apprenticeship or be that some of our skill based training for employment for example so it allows us to keep our equipment up to date and current so that we can offer the best training possible.”