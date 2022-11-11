Significant funding announced for Technological Universities

Tipperary students will benefit from over €23 million in funding which has been announced for Technological Universities.

The Department of Higher Education is allocating the funding to be used in areas such as digital infrastructure and in improving governance and systems integration.

The Technological University of the Shannon – which has campuses in Thurles and Clonmel – is to get €4.5 million, the South East Technological University has been earmarked for €5.25 million while Munster Technological University gets almost €3.5 million.

Over €5.25 million has been approved for the Atlantic Technological University while TU Dublin gets €5 million.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says it will allow the T-U’s to ‘build on important work and ensure they have capacity to grow’.