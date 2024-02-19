Schoolmates of Tipp crash victim to be offered support

Students at Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles will be offered support from Psychologists today when they return to school after their midterm break.

15-year-old Leah O’Meara who died in a crash last week was in third year at the Tech in Thurles.

Leah had a winning smile and was friendly and popular among her peers according to Coláiste Mhuire principal Denis Quinn

The 15-year-old third year student had just finished her mocks at the Tech in Thurles

She was killed last Thursday evening in a two-car crash on the Rearcross to Newport road.

Another teenage girl and three more people were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A statement from Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed says they are shocked and saddened by her sudden and untimely death and she will be will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The schools Critical Incident team met over the weekend with the support of Tipperary ETB and Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service.

They say that students will be offered support when they return to school following the midterm break by the NEPS psychologists.

Tipperary Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was on the Rearcross to New port road between 6 and 7 Thursday evening to contact the station in Nenagh.