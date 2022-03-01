Roscrea ASD classrooms a step closer

Progress is being made on securing ASD classrooms in Roscrea’s only post primary school.

Coláiste Phobal does not have such facilities at present.

ASD classrooms are provided at the majority of primary schools in the area but students making the move to secondary are finding the transition difficult.

Local Councillor Shane Lee says the likely delivery of two temporary ASD units for the school for 2023 is something that is very positive.

“Those talks are currently taking place – it’s something that I have been pushing for for quite some time.

“I’d always have parent contacting me wondering why Roscrea doesn’t have ASD units – that their children have to travel to other towns to be catered for.”

The two ASD units will cater for 12 pupils – plans are underway for the provision of a new school on the existing Coláiste Phobal site which will include four ASD classrooms.