Primary school curriculum under review

Parents and teachers in Tipperary are being encouraged to take part in a public consultation on the curriculum in primary schools.

A draft Primary Curriculum Framework has been published which would see the first major revision in primary education since 1999.

Submissions can be made before the end of February online at ncca.ie and then clicking on ‘Have Your Say’.

Director of the National Council of Curriculum & Assessment, Derek Grant, says changes would include a broadening of the arts to include film and digital media.

He explains some of the other proposed changes on Tipp Today earlier.

“We’re proposing we would have language as a curriculum area – Irish and English with a proposal of introducing modern foreign languages from 3rd class onwards.

“We’re proposing mathematics, science and technology education as another area. Wellbeing – and within wellbeing we’re proposing there would be additional time given for physical education in school.

“There would also be an emphasis on social, personal and values education.”

The consultation process can be found here – https://ncca.ie/en/primary/primary-developments/consultation-on-the-draft-primary-curriculum-framework/consultation/