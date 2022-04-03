Large attendance at Tipperary ETB forum

Almost 100 learners from Tipperary Education and Training Board gathered at a recent regional meeting in Thurles.

It involved learners from a variety of courses of the National Further Education and Training Learner Forum.

This Forum acts as a way for learners to directly influence how further education is provided and delivered across the country.

Colin Cummins, The Director of F.E.T at Tipperary ETB says there was great energy in the room and the feedback will guide their development and planning of courses and services.

If you are thinking of going back to education further information on AONTAS can be found here: www.aontas.com or you can call AONTAS on 1800 303 669 or check out the range of programmes available in Tipperary ETB at https://tipperary.etb.ie/.