Graduation ceremonies continue at SETU

A significant number of Tipperary students are among those graduating from the South East Technological University this month.

The final series of conferring ceremonies for the class of 2021/22 are taking place on the Carlow and Waterford campuses.

Over 2,000 graduates will be conferred this week with awards in a range of disciplines, from technology, business and engineering to the arts, humanities and science.

This will bring the total number of graduates in SETU’s first year to 4,733.

Among these are 108 Tipperary graduates who will be conferred at these ceremonies.