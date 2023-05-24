Good news for a North Tipperary school

Lissenhall National School has been given approval to proceed with the construction of an extension through the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

Deputy Jackie Cahill has been informed by Education Minister Norma Foley that the project has been included in the scheme.

“Lissenhall National School just outside Nenagh has got permission to go to construction for their extension.

“The Board of Management and the Principal and teachers at the school have been lobbying for this for a number of years. It’s great news for the school and will secure its future. It will this thriving school to provide the infrastructure it needs for its pupils.”