Funding allocated for extension projects at two Tipperary secondary schools

As part of this year’s Additional Accommodation Scheme, Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has announced that six new classrooms will be developed at the Presentation Secondary School in Thurles.

The Patrician Presentation in Fethard will see a mix of 14 new class and office rooms developed.

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn says it’s great news for the school in Fethard.

“This is a very significant day for the school. I want to compliment the principal Billy Walsh and all his staff. Particularly the board of management for the work they’ve put together over the last number of months.”

“I’ve been working with Billy to try and get this application over the line. I’ve been speaking to Minister Norma Foley and Minister Josepha Madigan numerous times on this application and I’m delighted to see that its now been successful.”