Free school book funding approved for Tipp schools

Almost €1¾ million has been approved to cover the cost of books for primary and special schools in Tipperary.

It’s part of a national package of over 53½ million contained in Budget 2023 to provide free school books across the country to ease some of the financial burden facing families with back-to-school costs.

Grant payments being made to schools this week will eliminate the cost to families for all schoolbooks, workbooks and copybooks at primary school, including special schools.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says it will alleviate the back-to-school costs of for many local families.

“In Tipperary alone this will come to €1.7 million with schools receiving €96 in respect of each pupil enrolled in both Primary and Special schools.

“This will reduce the cost of education for every household in the country.”