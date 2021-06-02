Final green light for Roscrea school project

The Department of Education has issued official confirmation that a new secondary school building will be developed in Roscrea.

Labour leader Alan Kelly announced in recent weeks that funding had been secured for the building of a new 800-pupil school for Coláiste Phobal, Roscrea.

Tipperary ETB issued its own update in response saying that no official confirmation had been received.

However, Tipperary deputies Jackie Cahill and Michael Lowry both say that project approval has now been formally granted by the Department.