Festival of Science has over 65 events in the Premier County

The Tipperary Festival of Science has returned this week with a host of events.

It is running as part of the national celebration of Science Week which will run until this Sunday across the country.

The Festival in the premier county is bigger than ever this year with over 65 events throughout the week including a huge array of school shows and workshops.

Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Science for Society with Science Foundation Ireland told Tipp FM that while in the past many of the events were more child friendly they have diversified offering opportunities for all ages to join in.

However, she did highlight one of the events in Tipp that may appeal to younger scientists.

“At 6.30 in Nenagh Library, which is all about the secrets of Superhero Science. So, if you have ever wondered whether something like an Iron Man suit or Spidy Silk is actually possible … could science make someone invisible one day , Dr. Barry Fitzgerald will be telling people who go to that event the science behind Superheroes.”

One of the key aims is to stimulate interest, and debate about STEAM subjects with people of all ages and backgrounds.

Dr Freeman, went on to say that in order to reach people they are operating a more hybrid model this year.

“We do want to reach out to absolutely everyone so whether its in the news or the media or events that are more geared towards adults there is absolutely something for everybody so if you go to scienceweek.ie you can filter by the different types of events that are happening… as I said it really is a truly hybrid experience so there is brilliant local event sin Tipperary if you feel like you would like to get out in person to something but there is access on line to events all over the country.”