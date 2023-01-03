Dan Breen House plans making progress

Plans for a new education and training centre in West Tipp have taken a step forward.

Tipperary County Council, Youth Work Ireland Tipperary and Tipperary Education and Training Board plan to turn Dan Breen House in Tipperary Town into an education and training centre.

The premises has been empty since the civic offices on the site closed a number of years ago.

The plans are now open to public submissions and people are asked to give their opinions on the development on the County Council website.