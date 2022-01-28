Dáil told Thurles is ideal location for Home Economics teacher training course

A Home Economics teacher training course for Mary Immaculate, Thurles, is apparently only a matter of time.

The Dáil has been told that the town is a prime location for the Ireland’s second such course as it’s served with a good road and rail network.

Currently, the only four-year Home Economics teacher training course in the country is based in Co Sligo.

Local TD Jackie Cahill raised the issue with Higher Education Minister Simon Harris pointing out that Thurles has the ability to make up the current shortfall in Home Economics teacher training.

“Tipperary ETB and Mary Immaculate Thurles have worked closely on this new course and with the support of the government we believe that we are in a position to offer a Home Economics course in September 2023 in Thurles.

“More importantly this major benefit to Higher Education in the region will come with very little cost to the Exchequer. Tipperary ETB can furnish the relevant resources such as the kitchens needed and Mary Immaculate in turn are anxious that further education students can continue to access their teacher preparation programmes through their PATH programme.”