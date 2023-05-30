Countdown is on for Leugh Fest

The event will be filled with music, fun and entertainment and it’s being showcased by the pupils of Leugh National school near Thurles.

School principal Louise McCullagh told Tipp Today the idea came about in the wake of the easing of Covid restrictions but has mushroomed since then.

“First it was singing some rock songs and then it was an actual festival. One of our SNA’s Angela coined the term Leugh Fest. Then Kate Moloney – one of the Moloney’s of Thurles Racecourse said why not have it at the racecourse.

“It’s an incredible venue and the Moloney family are kindly letting us run it there. So it’s grown from ‘we should sing some really cool songs’ to Leugh Fest.”

Leugh Fest takes place on Friday, June 9th with tickets available from the school or at Thurles Racecourse on the evening.