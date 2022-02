Students from a Carrick-on-Suir school will hold their own SciFest STEM Fair this week.

The Edmund Rice Secondary School is in with the chance of winning the EirGrid Climate and Delivering a Cleaner Energy Future Award.

[email protected] is a second-level programme promoting STEM education by providing a forum for students to present and display their scientific investigations.

The Edmund Rice Secondary School SciFest STEM Fair takes place this Thursday.