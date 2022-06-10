Bunscoil na Cathrach opens its door to students

After decades of work Bunscoil na Cathrach in Cahir welcomed its first students this morning.

The current junior infants led the parade around the town this morning which was followed by parents, former students, and local representatives as they made their way to the new amalgamated primary school.

The Liam Flynn pipe band from Cashel provided music along the route and as the first students entered their new classrooms.

While there is still some work to be done on the ASD unit, special education classrooms and the surrounds, the building is modern and able to cater for the almost 400 pupils.

Principal Brendan Horan says that work is underway to bring the two schools together in class and commented on the move for staff from their old workplaces.

“They’re excited to come together – I’m sure there’s a few worries and queries and questions that we have to deal with in the meantime. But certainly we’ll be looking at the class lists and they’ll be in place for September.

“One person actually did not transfer over and that’s because she reached the ‘promised land’ which we’ll call retirement – Anne Carroll, Principal of Our Lady of Mercy who did a huge amount of work prior to it getting to this stage and I wish her well in whatever she chooses to do going forward.”

Local TD Mattie McGrath said this was a great news day for the area and thanked those who had been involved throughout the years.

“To see the kids so excited but more importantly to see the parents, grandparents and even we had a great-grand uncle there.

“Tús maith leath na hoibre – a great morning for the kids. They only have a week and a half before the holidays. There’s obviously a bit of snagging to be done – I was talking to Brendan Horan but it’s a powerful new school and I wish it only all the best.”