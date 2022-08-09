Browne: Targeted investment needed to tackle class sizes

The number of primary school classes with over 30 pupils has been described as shocking by a Tipperary TD.

The comments from Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne come as latest figures show there were 2,120 classes over 30 with some having up to 39 students.

79 of these classes are in the Premier County which he says should set alarm bells ringing.

The Cashel Deputy says the figures underline the need for focused investment in our education system in the upcoming budget.

“It’s not throwing money – its targeting what you do with that money.

“It’s very easy throw money but…..the EU average is 20 per class and what we’re saying in Sinn Féin is we need to abolish classes over 30 and never allow them to return again. Work towards that you come to the EU average.

“It’s investment like I said but targeted investment that you bring down the numbers.”

Martin Browne says Primary school pupils in Tipperary are suffering due to the ongoing problems with class sizes.

The Sinn Féin TD accepts that the situation will not be rectified overnight but a focused start has to be made.

“There’s no one going to say that this can be done in one year or two years. But you need to make a start targeting with a plan – this is the problem we have with the government – they have no plan. They’ll throw money at something but there’s no plan there.

“There needs to be a targeted plan that we reduce class sizes that are over 30. We have classes here in Tipperary that there are 36 or 37 pupils in. that cannot be good for teacher or pupil and they’re the kind of things that need to change.”