Broad welcome following confirmation of new school for Roscrea

The news that a new build school has been approved for Coláiste Phobal Roscrea is being described as great news for the town.

The Department of Education has sanctioned the works for the existing site on the Corville Road with capacity for 800 students.

Principal Michael O’Connor says the school is badly in need of modernisation.

“Parts of it are here since the 1940s and nearly every decade up along there has been other additions so whilst we do our best with the facilities we have they’re not of a standard for modern day curriculum for modern schools.”

“It just takes us to a whole new level in regards to providing high quality education for our community here in Roscrea.”