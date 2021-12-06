IT boost for Tipperary schools

185 schools across Tipperary are to receive €1.8 million in funding for information and technology projects.

More than 150 secondary schools will share in more than €1.2 million in funding, while 28 primary schools will receive just over half a million.

The funding aims to address the digital divide and is part of the Government’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Deputy Michael Lowry welcomed the funding, saying it will enhance digital learning across schools in Tipperary.

“This is certainly an investment in our future, access to IT systems is now more important than ever.

“157 Tipperary post primary schools will share €1,255,000 and 28 primary schools will receive €572,000.

“The monies will be allocated based on the number of pupils in a school and both DEIS and non DEIS schools are included.”

He added that DEIS schools will receive double the funding allocated to non DEIS schools and schools must use the funding for the direct benefit of students using digital technologies.

Deputy Lowry said that now more than ever, we are depending on technology in our school system.