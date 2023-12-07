Ahearn: Tipp Town school should be included in school meals programme

Issues relating to a Tipperary Town secondary school have been raised in the Seanad.

St Anne’s on Rosanna Road is the only school in the town that has not been granted DEIS status.

Senator Garret Ahearn also highlighted the need for extra space in the school as its felt the current building is not fit for purpose.

However he says the school meals programme is of more pressing need.

“The understanding is that the School Meals scheme has been confined to just DEIS schools in addition to schools identified by the Department of Education as having levels of concentrated disadvantage meaning that their students would benefit from the access to the School Meals programme.

“St Anne’s fits that criteria of being in a disadvantaged area – all the other schools (in Tipp Town) are DEIS schools.”

Minister Joe O’Brien responded on behalf of the Education Minister.

He told the Upper House that representations would be made to the relevant department with regard to the school meals programme for St Anne’s

“The programme is an important component of policies to encourage school attendance and extra education achievement. This programme is funded and administered by the Department of Social Protection and officials in that department have been asked to liaise with the school with regard to their application.”