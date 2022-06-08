Over 2,600 Tipperary students have begun the state exams

A local guidance counsellor says parents should create a ‘calm atmosphere’ for exam students.

Julia Knobel – a guidance counsellor in Templemore – is encouraging parents to become familiar with their child’s timetable and help look after the logistics at this high pressure time.

She says that the hard work is done and advises students to review old exam papers the night before as opposed to cramming and increasing stress levels.

Julia says that the most beneficial thing a guardian or parent can do is be a ‘strong support’ over the next few weeks.

“That they can be the person who takes care of the logistics has them on the exam on time is there to collect them, can be a listening ear after the exam.”

“Provide healthy meals in the evening and just to be a real solid support.”

There is still uncertainty around leaving cert results and resits with Julia telling Tipp FM that it is still unknown how the resits for this year’s exams will work, how many will take the exams and how a fair system will be guaranteed.

She says the unpredictability of Covid adds to this uncertainty and it is a concerns for students and teachers.

Similarly, there is no set date for results either, something that Julia says is not helped by the lack of teachers applying to be markers this year.

“The State Exams need to look at the terms and conditions for teachers a little bit more because it’s a hugely important part of a student’s terminal examinations from schools… I think it maybe needs to be taken more seriously.”