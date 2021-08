Just over 163,000 people are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week – the lowest figure recorded since the pandemic started.

The figure marks a drop of 29,000 on last week, which saw the resumption of indoor dining.

In Tipperary, the number of recipients has dropped by around 700 in the last week to a new total of 3,925.

More than €8.3 billion has now been spent on the PUP since it was launched in March 2020.