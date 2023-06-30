Strike action could impact on Tipperary water services

Tipperary County Council is one of a number of local authorities which have been issued with notice of industrial action today by members of the Unite Trade Union.

The union wants a commitment that water staff transferring from local authorities to Uisce Éireann will retain their public service status.

Over 100 members of Unite will engage in a 24 hour withdrawal of labour which may impact on water supply in Tipp and the other local authority areas involved.

The dispute follows members’ decision to reject the ‘Framework for the Future Delivery of Water Services’ document put forward by the Workplace Relations Commission last year.