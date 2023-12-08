New funding to improve job opportunities for people with a disability in Tipperary

Funding is set to increase for Disabled Employment in Tipperary under the ‘WorkAbility’ Programme

Local TD Michael Lowry says the new funding will improve job opportunities for disabled people in the county

Deputy Lowry is confident that the Government’s Pathways to Work strategy’ will benefit both Knockanrawley Resource Centre Company and the Tipperary Regional Youth Service Company.

Local disability employers will be able to apply for grants up to €200,000 from January 2024

A new scheme has been confirmed as part of the government’s Pathways to Work Strategy

Michael Lowry believes the programme will support disabled people in accessing education, employment and self-employment opportunities.