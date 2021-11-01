Nenagh movie studio plans clear first hurdle

Planning permission has been granted for the first phase of an ambitious multi-million euro film & TV studio in Nenagh.

Silver Rock Studios Limited are seeking to convert the site of the old Rorer pharmaceutical plant at Lisbunny Industrial Estate.

Plans were unveiled in August for the €30 million project, which aims to attract the biggest international TV and film production companies.

Phase 1 plans were submitted to Tipperary County Council at that time, and received conditional approval in the last week.

This phase includes demolition of parts of the existing building, as well as getting construction underway on multiple elements of the redevelopment.

This will see a new two-storey office unit built to the front of the factory, as well as extensions which will accommodate actor preparation and dressing rooms.

Three film sound stages will also be built as part of this phase, as well as works to improve access to the site for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

It’s hoped that 250 construction jobs will be created in the coming years, and at least another 250 full-time roles when the studio is in action.