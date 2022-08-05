Local staff key for Cashel Palace Hotel

The recently re-opened Cashel Palace Hotel is prioritising employing local staff where possible.

Following a multi-million Euro revamp the historic property opened its doors on March 1st last.

Staffing issues have been a huge problem in the hospitality sector across the country with many people finding jobs elsewhere during the pandemic.

General manager of the Cashel Palace Hotel Adriaan Bartels says they are extremely happy with the team they have.

“We very much have hired locally where we can and we’ve a lot of lovely, lovely people. We have a great team – the front of house team that welcome you – the likes of Luke, Louis, Sally, Julie, Darren, Michael – these people who are out in the front. They’re a great team – they’re all local – and they love meeting the guests that come in and visit us on a daily basis.

“It’s been positive for us from a staffing point of view but obviously we’re still looking for people in the chefs department and that sort of area.”