Kelly: United political front needed to tackle energy crisis

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says the Government will have to come up with solutions to tackle the many issues facing people and businesses at the moment.

The Labour Deputy’s comments comes as EU energy ministers are meeting to discuss Europe’s growing energy crisis.

The emergency summit in Brussels was called to consider ways of reducing electricity use during peak hours, and compensating people struggling with their bills.

The European Commission is also asking them to discuss making energy providers share their excess profits with national governments.

Alan Kelly says his office has been inundated with calls from people expressing their concerns.

“We’re getting so many queries, so many people concerned, so many people worried about the future. Elderly people – and particularly those living alone – in relation to bills.

“Also I have to say small businesses and medium size businesses as regards energy.

“The government are going to have to produce a pretty overwhelming package in the coming weeks because you know the cost of living situation isn’t going to improve – it’s going to get worse – and the energy situation definitely.”