Jobs boost as pharmacy set to open in iconic Clonmel building

Six new jobs are coming to Clonmel with the centralisation of Mulligan’s Pharmacy.

The Old Post Office on Gladstone Street is set to become the Irish owned Pharmacy chain’s flagship store in the Premier county, merging the two existing stores in the town and including makeup and fragrance areas, as well as a new café.

Managing Director Ronan Mulligan said it was clear that as Market Place became more dilapidated and more businesses closed they had to relocate for both the business and their customers.

Ronan told Tipp Today that once they open in the coming days they hope to be more than a pharmacy but an experience for customers.

“It’s not just going to be a pharmacy we wanted to turn it into a lifestyle event, a pharmacy, there’s a beauty hub, a brand new beauty hub, we have a cafe on the first floor, we have a whole area at the back that we have created for gifting and cosmetics that young people will enjoy and people that want to spend time. Pharmacy, I have always said it we trade in misery , it’s people’s healthcare, you don’t go to a pharmacy unless you have to and it’s all about making the journey more enjoyable.”

At each location they have across the country he said that they try and do something new and different for each.

“We have always found that as a retailers our objective is not just to be mainstream, we have a drive-thru in Waterford, we go to different places and we build into the environment and the community we operate in. We fight over the model, but we make it up as we go along somehow but that’s not the case really. I am very proud of places we go where we are the single pharmacy.”