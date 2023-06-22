Iceland criticised for lack of engagement with Tipperary staff

Management at food retailer Iceland are operating in a disgraceful manner in its treatment of workers in Clonmel and across the country according to a local Sinn Féin member.

The Clonmel store was one of the outlets which closed yesterday following the appointment of an interim examiner to the company which is insolvent and unable to pay debts of €36 million.

Staff members told Tipp FM news that they received an email on Tuesday night telling them they were being temporarily laid off.

The Iceland store in Nenagh remains open.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Dean McGrath said the overall lack of information given to staff is unacceptable.

“For the last number of months Iceland workers have been either not been paid in many stores or they’ve been left short in their wages. There is zero communications happening, there is no engagement with trade unions, there is very little engagement with employees so employees – while it says ‘temporary’ they simply do not know.”

Dean McGrath says staff at the Iceland store in Nenagh and many of their colleagues across the country are facing into anxious times.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said these frontline staff deserved better given their work during the pandemic.

“A lot of the coverage will be around the people that are temporarily laid off – and absolutely as it should be – but Christ for the people still working isn’t the anxiety of that alone absolutely unfair. These workers deserve so much better. Frontline workers in supermarkets and retail outlets couldn’t stay at home (during the pandemic) they had to be there, they had to keep the show going.”