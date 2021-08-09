Funding sought for Tipp Town revitalisation projects

Four exciting new projects are being proposed for Tipperary Town.

The Tipperary Town revitalisation task force have released details of the projects aimed at re-energizing the town.

Part of the plan is the redevelopment of Dan Breen House as a Youth services and Further Education and Training Centre along with the modernisation of the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre.

The third project looks at developing a visitor experience at the Tipperary racecourse whilst the fourth looks at enhancing and developing the recreational amenity at ‘The Hills’.

The projects have now been submitted to the relevant Government departments in a bid for funding.

Task force chairperson Carmel Fox says the more projects submitted in the future, the better for Tipp Town.

“In any of this kind of work the important thing first is to listen, to analyse, to have a plan. Then when you have the plan you can start chasing the particular funding lines for it.”

“We’re in that stream now and over time Tipperary Town should win and win more bids so that’s our hope.”