FRS Recruitment predict further job growth in Premier County

The number of job opportunities in Tipperary will grow by 5% in the coming year, according to a local recruitment firm.

FRS Recruitment headquartered in Roscrea have made this prediction following on from the 6% increase experienced in Tipp in 2022.

18 of the 26 counties in the Republic of Ireland experienced an increase in job openings last year with Roscommon recording the highest year on year increase of 101%.

Speaking about the report, Lynne McCormack, General Manager with FRS said they are confident they will see further growth in recruitment opportunities in Tipperary for the year ahead.

She believes there will be strong opportunities locally in the IT, healthcare and construction sectors in particular.

“Looking at 2022 Dublin definitely dominated the market last year with 30% of openings coming from the capital. That was driven for a number of different reasons – there was kind of general economic performance and the reawakening of tourism and hospitality.

“I think in the year ahead we’re going to see an awful lot more of a regional spread.”