Fine Gael leader to engage with Tipp people on working from home

An online event tomorrow night aims to get the views of Tipperary people on remote working.

It will be attended by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar.

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn says remote working has increased dramatically in the last year due to Covid – however he says it was something that was always going to happen.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said tomorrow nights seminar is open to anyone in the Premier County.

“There’s been a lot of changes the last year or so – we’ve now brought forward an initiative where even in the public sector there’s going to be 20% remote working.”

“We’re bringing in a cross initiative for the private sector to give people choice. Not everyone will want to remote work or work from home all of the time. No one will want to work in work all of the time. What most people want is blend between the two.”

“If you give employees more choice people who mightn’t have been able to work before certainly will be.”

