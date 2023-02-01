Employment Affairs Minister says Government will support Miloko workers

The planned closure of the Corman Miloko plant in Carrick on Suir has been raised in the Dáil.

Deputy Mattie McGrath highlighted to Employment Affairs Minister Neale Richmond the need to bring alternative employment to the area.

31 work at the plant on the outskirts of Carrick which is to cease production in June.

Mattie McGrath urged the Minister to engage with local County Councillors and the Carrick on Suir Business Association.

“The spirit of the people cannot be questioned – they’re willing to work and engage with you, with a Task Force. With the likes of Merck maybe, I know they did help in the past with Carrick on Suir.

“Get new people into it in advance of they (Corman Miloko) leaving or as soon as they leave because the wheels, the cogs, must be kept turning. We can’t leave in any sort of dereliction – we must work hard to try and keep it going.”

Employment Affairs Minister Neale Richmond said every effort will be made to find a new use for the plant or alternative employment for the workers.

“That doesn’t mean we give up on the site or we give up more importantly on the workers.

“The government is going to put massive effort into them as people if they want to do anything – get re-training, of they want to re-skill – or more importantly there are so many jobs that are unfilled in this region in the dairy and production sector. No stone will be left unturned to make sure that new jobs are provided and crucially that that enterprise goes into such an important town like Carrick on Suir.”