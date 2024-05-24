Economic boost for Tipp from major cycling event

Tipperary is to benefit from the arrival of one of Ireland’s most iconic sporting events today.

Stage 3 of the Rás Tailteann is due to finish in Cahir shortly after 2 o’clock this afternoon as the race makes its way from Kenmare.

Significant works have been carried out recently on a section of the Cashel Road in the town to facilitate the stage end by St Paul’s Church.

David O’Gorman is secretary of the host club South Tipp CC – he says there should be quite a spend in Cahir as a result of the Rás.

“You’re looking at around 150 cyclists, you’re looking at a car or two with each of the 29 teams, all the drivers, you’ve all the Rás organisers, the mechanics, medical staff that follow this, all the Gardaí that will be escorting it so it will be quite a crowd coming into Cahir so it should be of great benefits to the local restaurants and shops.”