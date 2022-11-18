Cost of Living Coalition take campaign to North Tipp

A cost of living protest is taking place in North Tipperary tomorrow.

This comes just a week after a similar march was held in Clonmel organised by the local branches of the Cost of Living Coalition, which is made up of a broad spectrum of groups.

It will take place in Nenagh tomorrow at 2.30pm at Nenagh train station.

Damian O Donoghue, North Tipperary Cost of Living Coalition member & Nenagh Sinn Féin rep , says he believes the Government do have the power to do more especially when it comes to windfall taxes on energy companies, and with respect to the pension.

“We have about 150 in the Nenagh area that get bags of food just to keep themselves going until the week is out and that’s just the people that are coming to the food bank there are many, many more. I would often speak to people who might have 6 euro left until the end of the week for 3 to 4 days…There are pensioners in Nenagh today who are going to heated places – whether that’s libraries cafes pubs- just to stay warm because they would not be able to afford to heat the house all day.

He says that it has become so bad that people who were never in trouble before are now attending the local food bank just to get by.

“There was a man there recently and he just landed, he would never usually go to the food bank, he was landed with a gigantic electricity bill and he was emotional at the door and he didn’t want to do it but he had no choice -it would surprise you who is there… I think the poverty and struggle is more rampant than people realise.”