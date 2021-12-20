Call for Tipp people to shop, spend and stay local

A Tipperary County Councillor believes that local representatives should be ambassadors for shopping local as Christmas nears.

Councillor Mark Fitzgerald has changed his own Facebook picture to reflect support for local businesses.

At the final meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District for the year, the Cathaoirleach for the district urged his fellow councillors to do the same.

Councillor Fitzgerald told Tipp FM that the politicians need to be promoting shopping local in any way they can.

“Any day you turn on Tipp FM, you’re promoting the local brands, the local businesses and these are the ones that are keeping communities going, that are supporting all the fundraisers and supporting raffles, they’re giving spot prizes and they never ask for anything back, only that you support them and give them business.

“Our media in Tipperary are brilliant at that and I suppose, I was just asking that we as councillors try to do the same by promoting it and to go a small bit further and my own Facebook page at the moment, my profile picture is changed to say thank you for supporting local.”

He added that this Christmas, people need to think about this; “Shop, spend and stay local.”