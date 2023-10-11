Cahill: Budget will ease pressure on lower paid workers

Local Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says Budget 2024 will do a lot for workers on the minimum wage.

The Thurles Deputy says people in the Premier County will definitely feel the benefits in their pocket.

“This Budget is delivering for our constituents and I suppose just an example of how much extra people will be better off – Tom, a single man on the minimum wage working in the hospitality sector will be €2,300 better off as a result of this Budget than he was in 2023.

“So this Budget is going to bring very meaningful wage increases to people on lower and middle incomes.”