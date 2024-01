Over 30 jobs will be created across the eight Aldi outlets in the Premier County.

Nationally the German retailer already employs nearly 5,000 staff in it 161 stores.

The recruitment drive comes on the heels of ALDI’s commitment to adopting the recommendation of the Living Wage Technical Group in 2024.

This means that from February 1st, the starting rate for store assistants and selectors increases to €14.80 per hour.