€20k scammed from victim in North Tipperary

Gardaí are re-issuing advice about fraudulent phone calls and text messages after scammers stole €20,000 in an incident in north Tipperary.

In this case, the injured party entered personal details after receiving a text message purporting to be from Bank of Ireland, which included a dodgy link.

The person was contacted by their bank days later to be informed that €20,000 had been taken from their account.

Sergeant Hilda Moloney from Tipperary Town Garda Station issued this advice on Tipp Today earlier.

“The bank are never going to send you a text message looking for your private details. They already know them, so don’t give them anything.

“They’re mimicking phone numbers. They’re getting more and more talented. Unfortunately more people are being taken in by the scams every day. And you can’t blame them because it’s so hard to keep up with everything.”