Development of outdoor dining in Tipperary set to continue

The development of outdoor dining in Tipperary appears to be one of the few positives from the Covid-19 pandemic.

As many restaurants, cafes and pubs across the Premier County struggled to cope during the lockdown many took their business outside in a bid to comply with guidelines and ensure the safety of customers and staff.

Tipperary County Council embraced the idea with outdoor dining facilitated in many towns.

Cashel Councillor Declan Burgess says plans for the Back of the Pipes off Main Street will add to what the town has to offer.

“The whole Covid-19 pandemic really allowed us to reimagine our public spaces.

“We saw last summer a hugely successful trial of pedestrianisation at the Back of the Pipes in Cashel – we’ve decided to do a temporary closure again now just until the 1st of September to facilitate this outdoor pedestrian space and outdoor dining.

“It’s vital as it supports the local economy and it adds to the whole atmosphere around the town.”