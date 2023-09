A man has is facing being put off the road after being caught doing double the speed limit outside a local school.

He was arrested for speeding in a 60kph zone outside a school in Nenagh last Tuesday.

Local Gardai clocked the driver at a speed of over 120kph.

He’s been charged on suspicion of Dangerous Driving for which the penalty in court is an obligatory disqualification, an unlimited fine and up to 2 years in jail.