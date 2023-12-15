Critical Incident Team to assist Tipp school involved in bus crash

A Critical Incident Team has been convened at a Tipperary school after students and teachers were involved in a bus crash yesterday.

The Department of Education’s NEPS psychological support service will be supporting Coláiste Phobal Roscrea today after the traumatic incident.

Four people were still in hospital last night including one Transition year pupil, a teacher and the two drivers.

The bus was carrying 41 transition-year students and teachers from Coláiste Phobal Roscrea on a school trip.

It was travelling towards Kilkenny city when it hit a lorry at the Dinan Bridge on the Ballyragget to Kilkenny Road at half past nine yesterday morning.

12 people were hospitalised – The bus driver who is understood to be a Tipperary man was taken to Tullamore Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries while the driver of the truck had to be airlifted to Dublin where his condition has been described as stable.

Eight of the teenagers and two of their teachers were taken to St Luke’s hospital in Kilkenny for the treatment of minor issues.

Most were released after a few hours but one student and one teacher were kept in for observation yesterday evening as a precaution.

In a statement to TippFM the school and Tippperary ETB say their Critical Incident Team has been convened.

The NEPS team from the Department of Education will be offering psychological support to any staff and students who need it after what they say was a very traumatic experience.

Forensic collision investigators examined the scene yesterday the road remained closed until yesterday evening.

Gardai are appealling for witnesess and dashcam footage from the area.