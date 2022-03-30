Vandalism at Canon Hayes Recreation Centre

A state of the art sports facility in Tipperary Town has been vandalised.

The FIFA approved 3G pitch at Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in the town was burned in the incident.

A fence was also damaged in the process.

Sgt Declan O’Carroll says Gardaí are anxious to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

“Gardaí in Tipperary Town are appealing for anyone that may have any information or that may have seen anything suspicious in the area between Saturday evening and Sunday morning to contact them.

“Gardaí are anxious to progress this investigation as it is an amenity that is used by the community.

Tipp Town Gardaí can be contacted on 062 51212.