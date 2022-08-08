Two due in court following Nenagh drug seizure

Two men are due to appear in court today in connection with drug seizures in Tipperary and Carlow.

The two in their 40s and 30s were arrested as part of the investigation into the seizure of approximately €300,000 of suspected cannabis following a number of searches conducted in the counties as part of Operation Tara over the weekend.

Gardaí intercepted a vehicle on the M7 motorway at Lisatunny, on the outskirts of Nenagh on Saturday morning – the vehicle was found to have approximately €100,000 worth of cannabis within a concealed compartment in the boot.

In a follow up search in Co. Carlow, €200,000 worth of cannabis was found in a vehicle at a property in the Tullow area.

They are both expected to appear before Ennis District Court this morning.